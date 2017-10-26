Bellaire Optimist Festival: Taking fright out of Halloween for parents, creating fun for youngsters

October 26, 2017

Families have a fright-free option for Halloween night thanks to the Bellaire Optimist Club, which is sponsoring its first “trunk-or-treat” type festival.

The free event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Halloween night (Oct. 31) at Feld Park, 6406 Avenue B, and will feature games, contests, a hayride and a pumpkin hunt.

Candy and treats will be handed out in this secure environment by Bellaire police and firefighters, West University police, Bellaire HS Future Farmers of America, Bellaire E.R., and representatives from Harris County and several area churches.

The Optimist Club is hoping to turn this into an annual event. Members support youth activities in Bellaire year-round through their Super Bowl Barbecue fundraiser, and by volunteering and serving food at community gatherings such as the Fourth of July Festival, Holiday in the Park, Little League opening day, and Tents ‘n’ Town.

