UPDATED: Bellaire PD SWAT dealing with armed man at home on Tamarisk

access_timeAugust 10, 2018 chat_bubble_outline No Comments

UPDATE: Police report the suspect is in custody.

Bellaire and Houston SWAT officers are trying to talk an apparently suicidal man with a gun in the 4800 block of Tamarisk Street, just outside the West Loop in the northwest quadrant of the city, into surrendering. Neighbors who are sheltering in place describe delicate negotiations. Here is the Bellaire PD alert:

Bellaire Police and Houston SWAT on location on the 4800 block of Tamarisk.  Armed subject contained at a residence.  No one is in the house. Immediate area residents have been instructed to stay in their homes.  We will provide further details as they become available.

Regular and SWAT officers from Bellaire and Houston PDs have converged on Tamarisk Street to deal with an apparently suicidal man with a gun. (ABC-13 image)

Charlotte Aguilar
