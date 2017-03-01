Bellaire Police community meeting will spotlight crime stats, body cams, new facilities

The Bellaire Police Department will host one of its seasonal community meetings at 6 p.m. Thursday (March 2) in the Civic Center at City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave. The meetings usually last about 90 minutes, and a light meal will be served.

There’s a lot on Chief Byron Holloway’s agenda:

•2016 crime statistics that saw an increase in some categories of serious crime

•Update on the department’s body camera program

•The latest on the new police/municipal courts building that will be constructed with bond funds and how police services will be relocated during construction.

Those reports will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Charlotte Aguilar
Charlotte Aguilar

View more articles Subscribe
Leave a response comment3 Responses
  1. robert riquelmy
    March 01, 21:13 robert riquelmy

    One day’s notice is not adequate. Typical of the secretive Andrew administration.

    reply Reply this comment
  2. robert riquelmy
    March 01, 23:11 robert riquelmy

    I may not be able to attend but would ask the chief when he expects to retire.

    reply Reply this comment
  3. felicia lewin
    March 02, 15:22 felicia lewin

    I agree where was the notice to the residents of Bellaire? why are they not addressing the motorcycle racing on 610?

    reply Reply this comment
mode_editLeave a response

Leave a Reply

menu
menu

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading, Please Wait!