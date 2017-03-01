Bellaire Police community meeting will spotlight crime stats, body cams, new facilities
The Bellaire Police Department will host one of its seasonal community meetings at 6 p.m. Thursday (March 2) in the Civic Center at City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave. The meetings usually last about 90 minutes, and a light meal will be served.
There’s a lot on Chief Byron Holloway’s agenda:
•2016 crime statistics that saw an increase in some categories of serious crime
•Update on the department’s body camera program
•The latest on the new police/municipal courts building that will be constructed with bond funds and how police services will be relocated during construction.
Those reports will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Leave a response comment3 Responses
mode_editLeave a response
One day’s notice is not adequate. Typical of the secretive Andrew administration.
I may not be able to attend but would ask the chief when he expects to retire.
I agree where was the notice to the residents of Bellaire? why are they not addressing the motorcycle racing on 610?