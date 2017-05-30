Bellaire police hope you can connect robbery suspects, getaway car

May 30, 2017

Bellaire police are looking for a man who robbed and injured an employee of O’Reilly Auto Parts at 5134 Spruce St. last Friday afternoon.

The employee was returning to the business with a box of change at about 12:30 p.m. when he was approached by a black man, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, who spoke with him, then grabbed the change box — injuring the employee’s hand — and ran to a waiting vehicle.

The suspect was wearing a red basketball jersey and blue jeans, and the getaway vehicle is believed to be an older Pontiac Grand Prix with temporary plates.

Anyone with information on the suspects or their vehicle should contact Bellaire police at 713-668-0487.

