Bellaire police say this West U burglary is a teachable moment

Even if you can’t identify this burglar — which both West University and Bellaire hope you can do — Bellaire police are pointing to the caught-on-video crime as instructive in crime prevention.

The man entered a home in the 5800 block of Community Drive in West U — the street which runs parallel to and is immediately across the Union Pacific railroad tracks from Bellaire — at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, and his modus operandi and behavior caused Bellaire police to send out the video and to offer these tips:

•Notice how the burglar is confident in his walk and not ducking or acting like he is doing anything wrong. It was later learned that the suspect knocked on several doors before this one, asking each resident about needing any construction work.

•The suspect had a cover story and was looking for a house where there was no answer to his knock. After knocking on the front door, he goes to the back yard and appears to kick in the rear door. Therefore, we encourage homeowners to speak with someone knocking at your door (you don’t have to open the door), but at least make your presence known.

•This video also shows how cameras like Ring, Nest, Arlo, and others can be used to remotely monitor your property. Many can be set up to send you an alert if they sense movement.

•This suspect is not wearing a mask, dark clothes, gloves, or any “typical burglar” outfit. You should always pay attention to who is in your neighborhood and look out for your neighbors. If you see something – say something. Report suspicious activity in Bellaire to the Bellaire Police Department at 713-668-0487.

Anyone having information that could lead to the identity of this suspect should call the West University Place police at 713-668-0330 or email crime@westutx.gov.

The Bellaire Police Department also conducts free security surveys for Bellaire residents. You can schedule a survey by calling Officer John Edwards at 713-662-8103 or by emailing jedwards@bellairepolice.com.

You can view the surveillance video provided by West U police here. The photos below were posted to Facebook by the homeowner from the Nest system at the residence.

