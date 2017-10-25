Bellaire police to collect unwanted prescription drugs on DEA Take Back Day

October 25, 2017

The Bellaire Police Department will be part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s periodic National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday (Oct. 28).

Personnel will collect the unwanted contents of medicine cabinets — except for needles and other “sharps” — from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave.

The DEA events provide a safe, convenient and anonymous way of disposing of prescription drugs while educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications, addressing a growing public safety and public health issue. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs, with the majority of abused prescription drugs obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

For more information, contact John Edwards, community resource officer, at 713-662-8103 or jedwards@bellairepolice.com.

