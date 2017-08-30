Bellaire residents have 3 ways to help today with disaster relief efforts

August 30, 2017

Bellaire residents have three nearby opportunities today (Wednesday, Aug. 30) to donate items to disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A drive-through donation site will be set up from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Newcastle parking lot at Evelyn’s Park, 4400 Bellaire Blvd., to collect items for delivery to the Red Cross/city of Houston shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston and to Ben Taub Hospital.

Trucks from ACME Party & Tent Rental Center will be at the site for the collection and delivery. No clothing is needed; only these items will be accepted:

SHELTER: Diapers, baby wipes, baby formula and food, feminine hygiene products; travel size shampoo, hair conditioner and soap; wheelchairs, walkers, bottled water, towels, blankets, socks (packed individually and labeled with size), simple games, coloring books, crayons, pencils, notebooks.

HOSPITAL: Peanut butter and jelly, bread, Nutella, bananas, apples, bottled or boxed juices, bottled water, chips, popcorn or any other bagged snack.

The second location needing donations is a shelter at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 6920 Chimney Rock at Bellaire Boulevard, a block outside the western city limit of Bellaire.

Needs there include baby supplies, clothing, hygiene items, pillows, blankets, towels and nonperishable food. (There are no pets allowed at the shelter, so those items are not needed.)

Finally, a group of Bellaire volunteers will be collecting cleaning supplies and seeking volunteers to help with cleanup at flooded Bellaire residences. Members will be at the Bellaire Recreation Center, 7008 Fifth St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They may also be reached at BellaireHarveyVolunteers@gmail.com

