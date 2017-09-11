Bellaire scam alert: Beware of fake insurance investigator and female companion

September 11, 2017

As a public service, we reprint this posting from NextDoor Bellaire regarding a potential scam at a Bellaire home resulting from Hurricane Harvey. If you see this person or this pair, call Bellaire police 911.

Intruder in My Home – Claimed He is Insurance Inspector

Sunday afternoon I was in the backyard and I found a mid-fifties guys wandering around my house. He claimed he was an insurance inspector (I had never filed any claim). I asked for the address he was looking for, and he gave me my home’s address. I then asked for a business card, and he said he had run out… Suddenly his wife/girlfriend/parter appears, and I realize she had actually gone inside my house! They tried to play the whole thing off as “Whoops! Got the Wrong Address”.

I did not find anything missing, but called Bellaire PD, and they sent a car. I have reported this information to the police.

Description of person involved – Hair: Brown Fedora with contrasting band, graying, curly hair, Top: Vertical striped short slv polo, Bottom: Khaki cargo pants, Age: 50, Build: 6’2″, 220lbs, Race: white, Sex: m

Description of person involved – Hair: Bright Red (dyed), Top: black, Bottom: black leggings, Age: 40’s, Build: 5’8″ 130 lbs, Race: white, Sex: F

Description of vehicle involved – Color: Two tone Blue / Tab Ford F150 Crew Cab, Make: Ford, Model: F150, Year: 2007, Type: Truck, License Plate: California – B736218, Other details: Evergreen / 610

Share this: Tweet



More



