Bellaire suspends permit and inspection fees, posts online links to help with flood repairs

August 29, 2017

Bellaire is suspending fees for permits and inspections to help residents with repairing flood damage to and reconstructing their homes, the city’s building official announced Tuesday.

“We are here to help and recognize that this is a stressful situation for you,” read the message from William Davidson, which also included a list of requirements and links to applications for the city and for registering with FEMA.

Repairs: Permits are not required for “make safe” or demolition of flooded material, but are required for flood repairs, including what some might consider routine items such as paint and flooring. Residents should also register with FEMA — the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Reconstruction: Permit applications will require additional documentation, including a “scope of repairs” or written bid/contract explaining costs associated with each item of work; and documentation of your home’s value. That can be accomplished simply by printing out the your property’s page from the Harris County Appraisal District website here.

Inspection: Depending on the scope of the work, the city might require an inspection prior to issuing the necessary permit(s) — but promises to expedite that process.

