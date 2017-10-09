Bellaire tax rate hike public hearing, debris removal before council tonight

October 9, 2017

The Bellaire City Council will conduct its last public hearing tonight (Monday, Oct. 9) on a proposal that would raise property taxes in the coming fiscal year and will consider an ordinance to extend debris removal from Hurricane Harvey.

City Council will conduct the public hearing on the tax rate at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave.

The council will also consider adopting an emergency ordinance to allow it to engage in a competitive bidding process to continue flood debris removal services beyond the current FEMA-approved schedule.

Because the proposed tax rate of $0.4159 for each $100 of assessed property value, which council adopted Sept. 18, reaches the level of the state mandate for public review, the council must hold two public hearings before formally approving the assessment. The first hearing was held last Monday.

The proposed tax rate — up from $0.3864 this year — would raise $20,216,531 in revenue, an increase of $1,648,521 over the current rate.

Property taxes account for 63 percent of the revenue for the $20.78 million general fund budget, with sales tax rebates from the state, and local fees and fines accounting for the remainder.

The formula to calculate an individual Bellaire property tax bill is to multiply the rate by the taxable value of your property/100. Property values are available at hcad.org.

