Bellaire to celebrate Astros’ title with live music, food in park

November 2, 2017

Bellaire wears its passion for baseball on both sides of its water tower, and now the city’s free monthly Party at the Pavilion Friday evening (Nov. 3) has been turned into a community celebration of the Houston Astros’ World Series title.

In the shadow of the water tower’s celebration of the Bellaire Little League’s national title and several Bellaire High School national championships, residents are invited to don their Astros’ gear, bring their blankets or lawn chairs, and come to Bellaire Town Square for a 7 p.m. country concert by Zane Williams.

Churrasco’s will have a food truck on hand, and there will be free pretzels donated by Paramount Pictures and orange-glow-in-the-dark goodies handed out by the Patrons for Bellaire Parks.

The monthly concert series is sponsored by the Bellaire Parks & Recreation Department and the Patrons organization.

