Bellaire to celebrate Chanukah at festival, menorah lighting

Bellaire is once again celebrating Chanukah as a community with a festival, acrobatic performance, and menorah lighting that is open to the public.

The Shul of Bellaire will host “Flipped Out Chanukah” from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Bellaire Town Square, 7008 S. Rice Ave.

The annual outdoor event will include a dinner buffet, carnival-style booths and games, trampolines, and a flip-and-fly aerial show, concluding with the seventh annual lighting of the community menorah, with students from the Bellaire Hebrew School performing.

Bellaire’s menorah is one of thousands of large public menorahs around the world, from the White House lawn to the Eiffel Tower, sponsored by Chabad Lubavitch to help children and adults, of all walks of life, discover and enjoy the holiday message.

Youngsters are encouraged to bring coins that will be turned into “gelt” — Chanukah gift money — for youngsters impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children and are available by clicking here.

Host families are Jennifer and Mayor Andrew Friedberg, Dana and Kenneth Katz, Melanie and Todd Lowther,

Jennifer and Matt Pittsford, Diana and Michael Racusin, Heather and Avi Rasowsky, Deborah and Myles Rose, Morgan and Kevin Steinberg, Rachel and Levi Strauss, and Lindsay and Elan Tavor.

