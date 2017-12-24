Bellaire tree-cycling Dec. 27-Jan. 8 to aid beach erosion project

Bellaire residents can dispose of their Christmas trees responsibly and help stave off erosion along an imperiled beach in the repeat of a city-sponsored collaboration.

From Dec. 27 through Jan. 8, residents can bring their trees to the Public Works Service Center, 4440 Edith St., and deposit them in a special container. The trees will be collected again by the Save Our Beach Association which will stake them along beaches in Surfside to create sand dunes to protect homes and businesses along the popular area that has been hit hard by tropical weather.

After Jan. 8, trees should be placed at the curb for regular solid waste collection and landfilling.

For more information, contact Bellaire’s Public Works Department at 713-662-8170 or at pw@bellairetx.gov, or visit SOBA at www.sobatx.org.

