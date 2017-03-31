Bellaire UMC Blessing of the Animals will also feature a pet festival

Beloved pets will get an individual blessing Saturday at Bellaire United Methodist Church’s annual Blessing of the Animals — but additional blessings will come in the form of free advice on health, grooming and nutrition.

The event — which honors St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and ecology — will run from 2-4 p.m. on the front lawn of the church, 4417 Bellaire Blvd., and in the adjacent parking lot. Pastors Seann Duffin, Jim Love, Diane McGehee and Trey Burns will bless a veritable menagerie of pets including cats, dogs, birds, bunnies, guinea pigs, fish, ponies and more. All pets must either be on a leash or in a carrier at all times.

Nikky Lawell Photography will provide a free commemorative photo of each blessing.

Owners will be able to visit with Dr. Garnett Von Eiff of Southwest Animal Clinic, professional groomer Sherry Nicks of Rover Oaks, and pet nutritionists from Natural Pawz. Animal nonprofits including AniMeals on Wheels, Rescue Bank and Southeastern Guide Dogs will also be on hand to explain their programs, as well as BUMC’s Faithful Paws pet therapy services.

For additional information, call 713-666-2167.

