Bellaire warns to ‘stay vigilant’ for impact of heavy rains Sunday-Monday

The city of Bellaire issued a warning to residents and motorists Friday afternoon (June 15) to be prepared for rains through Monday that could dump up to 3 inches of water onto the city both Sunday and Monday.

Here is the city’s statement with advice on keeping alert, care in driving, and taking preventive action to keep storm water drains clear.

The City of Bellaire Office of Emergency Management

The City of Bellaire Office of Emergency Management requests that you please remain vigilant over the weekend to the developing weather situation by following local news. Current National Weather Service models indicate a potential for heavy rains this weekend and into Monday. Sunday and Monday pose the greatest potential for rainfall, with locally heavy amounts of possibly 3 inches per hour. Street flooding is a concern and you are advised to move vehicles from the street to your driveway. If you live in trash pickup areas A, B &E, please do not put out trash until Monday morning. Solid Waste Collection Zones. Floating bags of trash clog storm water inlets and can exacerbate street flooding. Do Not drive through flooded streets and avoid those areas that commonly flood. (i.e. the streets along the 610 loop and feeder roads) Please stay safe and have a happy Father’s Day weekend.

The Houston-Galveston office of the National Weather Service forecast with models, forecasts, radar and graphics can be viewed here.

