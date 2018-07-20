Beware of double whammy: Bellaire under alerts for scorching heat, dirty air

Bellaire is under alerts Friday from the National Weather Service for an oppressive combination of heat indices extending into triple digits and poor air quality from Saharan dust — and these conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday.

Highs in the forecast are lurking near 100 degrees, with the heat index reaching up to 112, and people with medical conditions are warned to minimize their time outdoors because of the temperatures and the dust, which is expected to worsen over the weekend.

Additionally, for the past two days, energy providers have asked customers to curtail their usage during peak times in afternoons through early evening to reduce the impact of the weather on the power grid — and that situation is expected to continue.

You can read the heat and air quality warnings below:

