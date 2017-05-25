Brace yourself: Active hurricane season is in the forecast

May 25, 2017

Just days shy of the start of hurricane season, forecasters warned Thursday that Atlantic storms could cause a particularly active year.

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are predicting a 75 percent chance of an above-normal or near-normal season, which runs from June 1-Nov. 30, with only a 20 percent chance of a below-normal period.

The gloomy forecast also outlined a 70 percent likelihood of 11 to 17 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 5 to 9 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 2 to 4 major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5; winds of 111 mph or higher). An average season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

Some positive news: NOAA unveiled an array of new tools in its hurricane warning arsenal to improve observations, modeling, forecasting and communications.

The agency will update its predictions mid-season, in August.

Based on a news release from NOAA

