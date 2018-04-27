BREAKING: Bellaire police hunt suspect in neighborhoods

Bellaire Police Chief Byron Holloway has warned Friday morning of a hunt by officers and canine units for a suspect who could be hiding in yards in north Bellaire. Here is his message:

”Bellaire Police have the area north of Bissonnet and between Mapleridge, Ferris, and Elm blocked off. We are looking for a black male wearing a white tee shirt, jeans (posibbly black), and no shoes.

“An officer stopped him for a traffic violation and he was found to have outstanding warrants in another city. When the officer attempted to arrest the suspect, the suspect fled north on foot.

“Suspect may be hiding in yards. Call the Bellaire Police at 713-668-0487 if you see something suspicious in this area. Police canine officers are also searching area.”

