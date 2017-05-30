‘Build a Better World’ through Bellaire summer reading program

May 30, 2017

Registration begins today (Tuesday, May 30) for the Bellaire Library’s annual summer reading program.

Youngsters of all ages — children through teens — have through Aug. 8 to participate in this 66-year Bellaire tradition to keep their learning and reading alive and to earn prizes.

This year’s edition is titled “Build a Better World,” and the library will sponsor a series of free activities and programs throughout the summer with that theme. Enrollment in the program isn’t required to attend. Among the June offerings (details to be announced): A puppet show on June 6, robot academy on June 10, Discover Dome Planetarium on June 13, and Nature Discovery Center workshop on June 22.

