‘Build a Better World’ through Bellaire summer reading program
May 30, 2017
This year’s edition is titled “Build a Better World,” and the library will sponsor a series of free activities and programs throughout the summer with that theme. Enrollment in the program isn’t required to attend. Among the June offerings (details to be announced): A puppet show on June 6, robot academy on June 10, Discover Dome Planetarium on June 13, and Nature Discovery Center workshop on June 22.
Registration begins today (Tuesday, May 30) for the Bellaire Library’s annual summer reading program.
Youngsters of all ages — children through teens — have through Aug. 8 to participate in this 66-year Bellaire tradition to keep their learning and reading alive and to earn prizes.
For details and the monthly events calendar, click here.
Curious. To build a better world one might start by identifying the shortcomings of the one we have. Any chance of that?
Wow, that would be a GREAT summer reading theme: “Your World is a Festering, Hopeless Mess.” Yes, by all means — let’s infect our youth with the same cynicism and defeatism about what’s wrong with the world that is evident in your responses rather than teach them that there is the potential in them to make a positive change. Nurturing curiousity through reading is a good start to learning about the world and committing to make a difference.
Change for the sake of change, i.e. Trump, can be a problem.