Check it out: Transformation of Nature Discovery Center and Park to be revealed Saturday

May 5, 2017

The Nature Discovery Center, 7112 Newcastle Dr., will formally unveil the final phase of its major capital improvement plan from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at a free event, Gateway to Nature: Experience Our Park Transformation.

After a brief ceremony, the center staff will lead a series of fun, family activities throughout the park highlighting the park’s four habitat zones now linked by a meandering path, an outdoor Critter Classroom, wetlands learning habitat; a redesigned pavilion area with a restroom and outdoor sinks and a revamped garden, plus improved Americans With Disabilities Act accessibility, parking, lighting, irrigation, planting of native plants, fencing and storage.

The big reveal of Bellaire’s signature nature preserve comes on the heels of the opening of Evelyn’s Park, a five-acre green space designed as a community events center.

To learn more, visit NatureDiscoveryCenter.org.

Final touches: Volunteer Brenda Cauthen weeds the flower beds along the main entrance to Russ Pitman Park and the Nature Discovery Center in advance of the reveal of the latest renovations. (Photo by Charlotte Aguilar)

Cypress Pond expands the learning opportunities — and the drainage — in the park. (Photos by Charlotte Aguilar)

New educational signs turn every inch of the park — especially the habitat zones — into outdoor classrooms.

Hands-on: Nature Discovery Center Executive Director Henry Owen hangs signs in the improved parking lot on the north side of the facility, which will unveil its Gateway makeover Saturday.

Charlotte Aguilar
