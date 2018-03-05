Check your Bellaire polling place to vote for party nominees Tuesday

Political ads have flooded mailboxes and television programming, and now Bellaire residents will vote Tuesday (March 6) to select party nominees for important county, state and federal posts.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Bellaire precinct locations — and you must vote at your assigned precinct. Voters will be asked to choose a Democratic or Republican ballot, and for any positions which will require a runoff May 2 to determine the nominee, will have to vote in that same party.

Up for election are a number of judicial posts at state and county levels, state jobs including Bellaire’s state representative and senator up to attorney-general and governor; county judge and who will represent Bellaire in the U.S. Congress and Senate.

To determine a polling place, learn I.D. requirements or see a sample ballot for each party, visit harrisvotes.com.

Polling places by precinct are:

128: Republicans — Bellaire Recreation Center, 7008 Fifth St.; Democrats — Veritas Christian Academy, 7000 Ferris St.

182: Both parties — Horn Elementary School, 4530 Holly St.

214: Both parties — Cunningham Elementary School, 5100 Gulfton St., Houston (at South Rice Avenue)

215: Both parties — Faith Lutheran Church, 4600 Bellaire Blvd.

268: Both parties — ChristChurch Presbyterian, 5001 Bellaire Blvd.

