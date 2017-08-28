City of Bellaire, closed until further notice: No trash service, library, city hall, parks and recreation

August 28, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar

The city of Bellaire said Monday morning that all “nonessential city services” would be suspended until further notice as the small and overburdened city resources try to cope with the flooding disaster.

That means no residential trash pickup, library services, parks and recreation activities, court activity, or City Hall services including permits.

Bellaire’s public works staff will be dedicated to going throughout the street to continue to clear debris so that storm inlets remain clear, as rain continues Monday and in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Other advice from officials as residents begin returning to homes with a break in the weather overnight:

•Be mindful of issues with electrical power, which may have been lost or turned off.

•Do NOT place any trash or debris at the curb.

•Drinking water is safe, but residents should continue to limit how much wastewater they generate through toilets, showers, washers and dishwashers. The city’s wastewater treatment plant has been seriously overtaxed by the storm, they have said.

•Get in touch with your insurance agent regarding damage claims. The city will provide information about FEMA disaster claims when it becomes available.

The city is being operated through its Emergency Command Center with administrative personnel, first responders and Public Works crews fully staffed since Friday. That number is 713-662-8206.

Share this: Tweet



More



