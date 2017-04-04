City working on water main break that’s impacting service

A water main break on the western side of the city, on Alder Drive, is creating problems with water pressure for some Bellaire residents and businesses. Here is a statement from the city: “City crews and contractors are working to address the issue now. We do not have an estimate on how long it will take to complete the repairs at this time. Please visit our website at bellairetx.gov for updates.

“Any water available is safe to drink.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Share this: Tweet



More



