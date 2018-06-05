Come to Library Friends’ meeting tonight, earn a free book

The Friends of the Bellaire Library will hold a general meeting at 7 tonight upstairs at the library, 5111 Jessamine St. to update members on activities — and there’s a free book in it for attendees.

Through July 4, the Friends are stocking book sale racks inside the building, with paperbacks going for $1, hardbacks for $2 and DVDs for $1 — but a voucher will be offered to each person at the Friends’ meeting for a free item.

The Friends organization holds outdoor book sales in the spring and fall, and proceeds from those and memberships support library needs not funded by taxpayers. Memberships are $20 a year, with a lifetime membership for $100.

Charlotte Aguilar
