Condit lands in finals of statewide school architecture competition

September 22, 2017

Houston ISD’s Condit Elementary School in Bellaire is one of five campuses in Texas competing for the top prize for campus planning and design in the 2017-18 Exhibit of School Architecture Competition, sponsored by the Texas Association of School Administrators and Texas Association of School Boards.

The finalists in what is known as the Caudill Class will be displayed at those organizations’ convention in Dallas next month, with the winner being announced at the TASA midwinter conference in Austin next January.

To qualify, Condit earned at least four stars in categories including community, planning, transformation, design, value and sustainability. The campus is in its second year of operation, replacing Bellaire’s first school, built more than 100 years earlier, as part of the 2012 HISD bond program.

Three other HISD bond campuses — Atherton ES, the new Mandarin Immersion Magnet School, and Sterling Aviation HS — received “Stars of Distinction.”

The Condit project, designed by VLK Architects, cost $24.3 million and was designed in consultation with a project advisory team of stakeholders from the school and community. It can house up to 750 pupils in 83,000 square-feet, with a two-story classroom cluster surrounding a central learning commons.

The Caudill Class is named after the late Texas architect William Wayne Caudill, known for his innovative concepts in school design.

