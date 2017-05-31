Construction workers robbed at gunpoint in Bellaire neighborhood; witnesses, video sought

May 31, 2017

Bellaire police are asking residents in a neighborhood near Horn Elementary School to help in their search for a man who robbed construction workers at a homesite Tuesday afternoon and a possible getaway driver.

The suspect came into the house about 12:30 p.m., Bellaire P.D. reports, pointed a handgun at the victims and stole money and phones before entering the passenger side and fleeing in a brown, four-door sedan, waiting on Avenue B.

He is described as a black male wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans shorts, with heavily tattooed legs.

According to police, pedestrians passed the vehicle, parked between Holly and Valerie streets, and they believe the suspect could have spent 10 minutes in the area looking for victims.

Investigators are asking anyone who passed the vehicle or residents who may have surveillance video of the area from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Tuesday to contact them at 713-668-0487.

Share this: Tweet



More



