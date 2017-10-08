Dennis Quaid ‘coming home’ to raise funds for Bellaire flood relief, lift morale

October 8, 2017

He was front-and-center in his Bellaire HS Cardinals jersey on a nationally televised telethon for Hurricane Harvey relief last month, and now actor-musician Dennis Quaid is poised to become a hometown hero with a high-profile fundraiser to help the Bellaire Brave Fund.

Quaid is behind and will perform with his band at a free, family-friendly “Bellaire Block Party” that is set for 1-5 p.m. Oct. 21 on the Great Lawn at Bellaire Town Square, 7008 S. Rice Ave., with the Big “Al” Bettis Band as the opening act.

The actor will first tour locations from his childhood, including Maple Street where he grew up (his home long ago torn down), Horn ES and field, and will make a stop at the Nature Discovery Center’s annual Pumpkin Patch before heading to Town Square to perform with Dennis Quaid and the Sharks. He formed the group in 2000 and tours actively, performing rock and roll, country and soul music.

Materials from Quaid’s office described his “desire to give back to the community where he was raised” and said he’s “coming home to give the Bellaire community a break from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and to help raise the spirits of our community.”

“His path led him on a road to Hollywood greatness, but the community where his journey began has remained close to his heart,” the statement continued. “In remembering his roots, Mr. Quaid’s concert will help our city on the journey to rise above the floodwaters of Harvey and celebrate the spirit of community and resilience for which we are known.”

The Bellaire Brave Fund was established to assist the city’s first responders and employees throughout departments including Public Works, administration; Parks, Recreation and Facilities, and the library who responded to Bellaire’s unprecedented flood emergency nonstop for five days and longer while their own families and homes were experiencing devastating losses. It’s estimated that about one-fifth of city employees were impacted.

The block party is being coordinated with Quaid by the Patrons for Bellaire Parks, the city of Bellaire and the Bellaire Business Association.

Those interested in underwriting or offering in-kind donations for the event are urged to visit www.bellaireparks.org or to contact patronsforbellaireparks@gmail.com to learn of opportunities.

