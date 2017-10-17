Dennis Quaid reschedules Bellaire block party to Nov. 11

October 16, 2017

Bellaire is going to have to wait a bit longer for the return of actor-musician Dennis Quaid to host a fundraiser for the “brave” who serve his hometown.

The Bellaire Block Party featuring Quaid and his group, the Sharks, has been rescheduled from this coming Saturday, Oct. 21, to Nov. 11 “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to an announcement by organizers on Monday. “Mr. Quaid was regretful at this change in plans but looks forward to coming home to Bellaire in just a few short weeks,” the statement read.

The free public event will take place from 1-5 p.m. on the Great Lawn at Bellaire Town Square, with underwriting and sponsorships benefiting the Bellaire Brave Fund to assist city employees who were affected by Hurricane Harvey while they served Bellaire residents’ needs for days during the emergency.

Because the new date coincides with Veteran’s Day, the block party will also celebrate those in the community who have served in the military.

For more details or information on underwriting and sponsorships, go to www.bellaireparks.org.

Event sponsors to date include: JP’s Peace Love and Happiness Foundation, The Lunn family, The Quaid Group, The Bellaire Indian Group, State Rep. Sarah Davis, The O’Shea Family, Stone Acorn Builders, Shane and Heidi Battier, Prosperity Bank, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts, Aark Engineering, Southwest Rotary, St. Arnold’s Brewery, Bernie’s Burger Bus, Randall’s, Ruggles Black, The Grove Restaurant in Austin, Centerpoint Energy, U.S. Rep. John Culberson, Heritage Texas Realty, Ohms Electric, Wilson Elser Law, Rachel Crochet Properties, Lopez Law Firm, The Pandit Family, Bellaire Dental Group, Doctors David and Diane Citek, Durio and Company, PC; Frost Bank, HDR Engineering, Texas Pipe and Supply Co., Union Pacific, Village Plumbing and Home Services, Villages of Meyerland, Wolfie’s Swim School, Acme Rentals, Chick-fil-A, Brio Solutions and Gainsborough Waste/Texas Outhouse, Build S.O.S. and Nestle.

