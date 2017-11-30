Don’t let the weather fool you: It’s time for snow, Santa at Bellaire Holiday in the Park

Bellaire will celebrate its annual Holiday in the Park tonight (Thursday, Nov. 30) from 6-8:30 p.m. with snow and Santa Claus as the main attractions.

Santa will ride in to Bellaire Town Square, 7008 S. Rice Ave., on a city fire truck with sirens blaring and lights flashing to launch the traditional free civic celebration, then will stay to hear youngster’s wishes and pose for photos at the gazebo behind City Hall. Packages will be available from a professional photographer.

Among the other traditions: The tree lighting, a concert by local school choirs at the Pavilion, two slides — grouped by age — with tons of snow, storytelling in City Hall, pony rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses, and children’s crafts.

Although the weather forecast for the event in a balmy mid-60s, parents who want their children to play in the snow are encouraged to dress them more warmly and to bring mittens.

Food wil be on sale from local eateries and civic groups.

Holiday in the Park is organized by the Bellaire Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department with sponsorships fromNan and Company Properties/Christie’s International Real Estate, Pieper-Houston Electric, Village Plumbing and Air, Bellaire Family Eye Care, OHMS Electrical Services, Landtech Inc., Frost Bank and Russell & Smith Auto Group.

