Don’t put household trash at the curb: Flooded landfills preventing pickup until further notice

August 29, 2017

Even though street flooding has let up in Bellaire, the city will not be picking up household trash or recycling until further notice.

Officials reported Tuesday that landfills used by the city are too flooded to allow access by trucks and depositing of solid waste.

Residents should store their trash and recyclables in as secure and sanitary way as possible to reduce the possibility of attracting foraging animals.

