Early birds line up as H-E-B reopens for business in Bellaire

By Carlos Aguilar

An eager and curious group lined up to be the first to shop at Bellaire’s new H-E-B store when it opened shortly after 6 a.m. today (Wednesday, June 27).

After the doors were unlocked, the line flowed up an escalator illuminated by a custom art installation, Blue By You, and into the 78,000-square-foot store, with another route and special needs access provided through elevators. Store employees were on hand to guide shoppers through the unfamiliar entry in H-E-B’s first two-story structure in the Houston area.

The first 200 shoppers were given roses.

For a preview tour of the store at 5130 Cedar St., on the site for more than two decades of the old H-E-B Pantry, click here.

Shoppers lined up before 6 a.m. Wednesday to be among the first into the new Bellaire H-E-B. (Photos by Carlos Aguilar)

Then it was up an escalator to the shopping floor…

…or into an elevator.

Carts and customers have separate escalators for the ride to the parking lot.

Charlotte Aguilar
