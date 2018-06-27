Early birds line up as H-E-B reopens for business in Bellaire

By Carlos Aguilar

An eager and curious group lined up to be the first to shop at Bellaire’s new H-E-B store when it opened shortly after 6 a.m. today (Wednesday, June 27).

After the doors were unlocked, the line flowed up an escalator illuminated by a custom art installation, Blue By You, and into the 78,000-square-foot store, with another route and special needs access provided through elevators. Store employees were on hand to guide shoppers through the unfamiliar entry in H-E-B’s first two-story structure in the Houston area.

The first 200 shoppers were given roses.

For a preview tour of the store at 5130 Cedar St., on the site for more than two decades of the old H-E-B Pantry, click here.

