Early voting underway in Democrats’ Congressional, gubernatorial runoffs

Early voting runs today (Monday, May 14) through Friday in the runoffs for Democratic nominees in several key races.

The Democratic nomination for governor is up for grabs between Andrew White and Lupe Valdez, as well as the state senate nod, and a handful of county posts. But in Bellaire, the most intense interest is in the District 7 Congressional showdown between two area women to see who will face longtime incumbent John Culberson in the fall.

Lizzie Pannill Fletcher of Upper Kirby was the top vote-getter in the primary. She and West U resident Laura Moser — both alumna of St. John’s School — are well-funded and have received national attention in a race for the seat that some polls say could see a turnover to the “D” column. Pannill Fletcher is an attorney; Moser a writer/blogger and activist.

Early voting runs from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. with the general runoff at precincts on May 22.

Convenient early voting sites include Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet St.; Fiesta Mart, 8130 Kirby Dr.; Harris County Public Health, 2223 West Loop South, first floor; and for downtown commuters, the Harris County Law Library Conference Center, 1019 Congress Ave.

For more information and a sample ballot, visit harrisvotes.com

Only registered voters who cast their ballots in the Democratic primary or who did not vote in either party in the primary may vote in the runoff. Bellaire Essentials regrets confusion about those requirements in our April issue.

