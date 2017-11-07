Election Day is here: Decision time for Bellaire leadership, city charter changes, trustees for HISD, HCC

By Charlotte Aguilar

Bellaire voters will decide today (Tuesday, Nov. 7) on the majority of their municipal leadership, whether to change the city charter for the first time in 11 years, and on a new trustee to represent them on the Houston ISD board for the first time in eight years.

The city’s five polling places (see below) will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the Bellaire municipal election, incumbent Mayor Andrew Friedberg is seeking his second two-year term, facing perennial challenger Robert Riquelmy. For the Position 1 council seat, opened by term limits, Parks Board and Charter Review Committee Chairman Neil Verma and LIFE (Seniors Board) Vice Chairman Kevin Newman are on the ballot. Gus Pappas is running unopposed for his second term in the Position 3 slot, and incumbent Michael Fife is running for her first full term after two years in Position 5, opposed by longtime Councilmember Jim Avioli.

A series of 18 lettered propositions allowing voters to decide on changes to Bellaire’s city charter also on the general election ballot. This is only the fourth amendment election since the city’s first home-rule charter was adopted in 1949 and the first charter election in 11 years. The recommendations sprang from a year-long examination by Charter Review Committee and City Council.

A runoff is likely in the HISD race to replace veteran Trustee Mike Lunceford, who announced last year he would be stepping down after serving District V since 2009. The four contenders are Sean Cheben, Sue Deigaard, Kara DeRocha and Susan Shafer.

Incumbent Robert Glaser is being challenged by Victoria Bryant for the District V position on the HCCS board.

Bellaire’s voters will cast their ballots in their own precincts, at five polling places:

Precinct 128

Centerpoint Energy Community Center (second floor of Bellaire Family Aquatics Center, elevator-accessible), 7001 Fifth St.

Precinct 182

Horn Elementary School, 4530 Holly St.

Precinct 214

Meridian Banquet Hall, 5200 Bissonnet St.

Precinct 215

Faith Lutheran Church, 4600 Bissonnet St.

Precinct 268

ChristChurch Presbyterian Fellowship Hall, 4925 Bellaire Blvd.

