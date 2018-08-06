Emmett & flooding, Pathways & trees make for lively Bellaire council agenda

Normally a visit from Judge Ed Emmett and talk of flood control would be the highlight of a Bellaire City Council meeting, but his pitch for flood risk reduction may be overshadowed tonight (Aug. 6) by residents concerned about the city’s Community Pathways Plan.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave., with Emmett scheduled at the beginning to make a 20-minute pitch for Harris County’s $2.5 billion bond proposal that goes to voters Aug. 25, with early voting starting this Wednesday (Aug. 8).

The agenda stresses that the $12.5 million Community Pathways Plan is only a presentation item tonight, not an action item — but with lively grassroots opposition that has included door-to-door visits, signs on trees that appear to be eliminated in the plan, social media messaging, and two stories on local television news broadcasts, opponents aren’t backing down.

Cheryl Bright, Bellaire’s community relations manager, tells Instant News that the plan that will be presented is identical to one brought to the Planning & Zoning Commission last month, which was voted down. It calls for a network of sidewalks and paths to enhance connectivity throughout the city.

To view tonight’s agenda, click here, and for the Community Pathways website, click here.

The council meeting will be live-streamed on the city website at bellairetx.gov.

Share this: Tweet



More



