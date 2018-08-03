Enjoy a classic brass band tonight under the stars at monthly ‘Party’
The 35-member Houston Brass Band will perform at the next Party at the Pavilion at tonight (Aug. 3) at 7 at the Great Lawn in Bellaire Town Square, 7008 S. Rice Ave.
The free concert is family-friendly, and audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy an evening of British-style brass band music under the stars. Food from Pho-Jita FusionThai-Mexican fusion food truck, will be available for sale.
The concert series is co-sponsored by the Patrons for Bellaire Parks and the Bellaire Parks & Recreation Department. For more information, call 713-662-8280.
mode_editLeave a response