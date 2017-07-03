Enjoy a super(hero) Fourth at Bellaire Parade and Festival

July 3, 2017

Scouts, floats, bands, politicians — and lots of youngsters — kick off Bellaire’s annual Fourth of July Parade and Festival Tuesday 9:30 a.m., with the theme “America’s Superheroes.”

The procession launches from the Bellaire Triangle, proceeding east to South Rice Avenue, where children and families who have assembled in the parking lot behind Bellaire Town Center will join for the rest of the route past City Hall, turning west onto Jessamine Street.

The parade is followed at 10 a.m. by the festival in Bellaire Town Square, featuring food, games, a petting zoo, climbing wall and ferris wheel, all available through ticket sales. The Bellaire Library will offer indoor activities in City Hall, and community organizations will offer information and snacks in Zindler Park.

There will be continuous entertainment on the Pavilion Stage, and the Bellaire Optimist Club will present its annual awards to the city’s top first responders.

This Bellaire tradition is sponsored and coordinated by the Bellaire Parks & Recreation Department, 713-662-8280.

