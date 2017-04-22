Evelyn’s Park debuts today with community celebration of food, fun, fitness (and Earth Day)

April 22, 2017

A 15-year effort to create a park on the former Teas Nursery property is coming to fruition today on Earth Day with Evelyn’s Park’s grand opening that will celebrate community and showcase features of the five-acre facility.

Picnic in the Park will run from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 4400 Bellaire Blvd. (at Newcastle Drive), and with a massive crowd expected, Bellaire police are encouraging residents to walk or bike to the site or to take advantage of shuttles being provided from satellite parking lots.

Food will be front-and-center, with the unveiling of the café in the “Big Yellow House” replica, known as The Ivy & James, along with a food truck zone featuring Oh My Gogi!, Yeti Sunshine, Craft Burgers and more, along with a farmer’s market, and tastings of beer, wine and cheese.

There will also be live entertainment, Earth Day activities, a children’s treasure hunt, art projects, and group fitness and wellness workshops.

Artist Bridgette Mongeon will also be on hand to preview her giant Alice in Wonderland-themed sculpture that will be installed in the park this fall.

The park is named for philanthropist Evelyn Rubenstein, whose family purchased the property then donated it to the city of Bellaire, working with the city to oversee and fund its development through establishment of the Evelyn’s Park Conservancy.

See below for the site map with activities, and for parking options.

