Fab 5 to launch monthly outdoor concerts Friday

The Fab 5 will headline the season’s first monthly “Party at the Pavilion” at 7 p.m. Friday (March 3) on the Great Lawn at Bellaire Town Square, 7008 S. Rice Ave.

The family-friendly open air public concerts are free, and thanks to Patrons for Bellaire Parks board member Phil Murray, the first 250 attendees at the kickoff event will receive hot dogs and chips at no cost.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and refreshments to enjoy the evening’s entertainment.

The series is sponsored by the Patrons, Bellaire Parks & Recreation Department, and Prosperity Bank. Local music legend Ezra Charles will perform at the April 7 event.

