Federal disaster response: FEMA boots-on-the-ground in West U today, in a meeting with Bellaire officials Tuesday

September 4, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams — a self-described “expeditionary cadre that can address disaster survivors’ immediate needs” — are coming to West University Place today to visit about 100 homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Mayor Susan Sample told InstantNews that so far, 92 homes have been reported to the city as damaged, primarily south of University Boulevard, but “there were way more.”

In Bellaire, where the city manager estimates 1,000 homes are damaged, officials have a meeting set up with FEMA for Tuesday morning to begin the process of helping residents and the city government. The southeast portion of Bellaire resembles a war zone lined with mounds of debris, and bumper-to-bumper recovery vehicles and moving trucks.

Bellaire City Manager Paul Hofmann said Monday that he expects a preliminary damage assessment conducted by the Fire Department on his desk Tuesday. “That assessment will allow us to know about levels of damage,” he explained. “FEMA has guidelines for those determinations, and we’re following those guidelines.”

He pointed out that there are about 700 lots in the Southdale section of Bellaire, south of Bellaire Boulevard and running from Newcastle Drive east to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. “Not quite all, but almost all of them received water in their living areas,” Hofmann said.

Instant News has also noticed similarly heavy damage in the area just west of Southdale, around Horn Elementary School, and a lesser concentration in the neighborhoods near Bellaire High School on the west side of the city. But there are telltale signs of damage — sheetrock, carpeting, flooring and soggy belongings — on curbs throughout the city of about 6,000 residences and 18,000 people.

Bellaire laid the groundwork for FEMA assistance even before the storm struck. Mayor Andrew Friedberg issued a disaster declaration when the potential impact of the storm became obvious, and the city nailed down contracts with FEMA-approved contractors to provide debris removal. That should start this week, officials have said.

The city shut down regular operations to maintain a round-the-clock Emergency Operations Center for the week and is set to reopen for the first time Tuesday, after today’s Labor Day holiday. West U’s city departments will also be open for business Tuesday.

West University announced the FEMA visit to residents on Sunday, explaining that the teams (which should provide agency I.D. upon request) would “provide in-person, tailored information to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey recover as quickly as possible” through programs from government and community partners.

For more on the FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance program, click here.

Share this: Tweet



More



