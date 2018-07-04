Fireworks updates: Downtown, Miller Theatre shows still on

Despite soaking rains and rising bayous in some places, both major fireworks shows are expected to go on in Houston tonight (July 4).

The Freedom Over Texas concerts along Buffalo Bayou were canceled, but Houston Special Events Director Susan Christian announced that the fireworks show will start at 9:35 p.m. Allen Parkway is closed, so anyone wishing to see the show will have to find their own vantage point as far away from White Oak and Buffalo bayous as possible.

ABC-13 will also air the fireworks show, with coverage beginning at 9 p.m.

As of 2 p.m., the Miller Outdoor Theatre display in Hermann Park was still a go, as well. The Houston Symphony Star-Spangled Salute will begin at 8:30 p.m., with the fireworks going off beginning at 10 p.m. For updates, follow the Miller theatre Facebook page.

