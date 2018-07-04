Flash flood warning extended, 5+ inch total already in Bellaire area

The National Weather Service Houston/Galveston bureau has extended the flash flood warning affecting Bellaire until 2:35 this afternoon (July 4) as rain continues to pound the area, exacerbating street flooding that is already serious in some areas.

The Harris County Flood Warning System shows more than 5 inches of rain has fallen this morning at the Brays Bayou/South Rice Avenue gauge.

Bellaire police issued their own warning earlier, calling some street and freeway service roads “completely impassable.”

Here is the full NWS warning:

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1137 AM CDT WED JUL 4 2018

The National Weather Service in League City has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South central Harris County in southeastern Texas…

* Until 230 PM CDT.

* At 1134 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated moderate rain falling

across the warned area. This area has already picked up 4 to 5

inches of rain this morning and any more rain will only exacerbate

the ongoing flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Northern Missouri City, Bellaire, West University Place, Galena

Park, Jacinto City, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village,

Piney Point Village, Midtown Houston, Downtown Houston, Greenway /

Upper Kirby Area, Second Ward, Greater Heights, Neartown /

Montrose, Greater Eastwood, Near Northside Houston, Greater Fifth

Ward, Memorial Park, Greater Third Ward and Fourth Ward.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

