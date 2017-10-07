Free exotic and classic car show today at Evelyn’s Park

October 7, 2017

Car enthusiasts will be displaying their exotic and classic treasures from 8:30-10:30 a.m. today (Saturday, Oct. 7) at Evelyn’s Park, 4400 Bellaire Blvd., at a free, informal show.

The Cars in the Park event was postponed from September because of Hurricane Harvey It’s designed to provide a showcase for owners to display their prized vehicles in a non-competitive setting with no entry fee for exhibitors or admission fee to enjoy viewing and discussing their legacy and history.

Share this: Tweet



More



