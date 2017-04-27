Get rid of unwanted Rx pills at Bellaire police drug takeback event

April 27, 2017

Bellaire police will be sponsoring one of their regular drives to take back unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave.

By working with the Drug Enforcement Administration on the takeback program, Bellaire is helping to address a national public health and safety issue posed by having expired, unneeded and unwanted pills on shelves. Authorities say that can lead to drug abuse and theft, and an additional threat comes from disposing of medications down drains or toilets or by placing in trash.

The takeback is free and anonymous. No liquids, needles or sharps can be accepted — only pills and patches.

For more information, contact Officer J.W. Edwards, 713-662-8103 or jedwards@bellairepolice.com.

