Get those costumes and bags ready: Bellaire’s Great Pumpkin Hunt is coming

October 25, 2017

It’s time for the annual spectacle of scores of costumed Bellaire youngsters swarming Town Square as the city sponsors its annual Great Pumpkin Hunt.

The free hunt will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 26) on, appropriately, the Great Lawn behind City Hall, 7008 W. Rice Ave.

Youngsters will be divided into 0-4 and 5-10 age groups to search for toys, candy and prize-filled pumpkins strewn across the lawn. Grand prizes will be awarded in each category.

No advance registration is required. For more information, call Bellaire Parks & Recreation at 713-662-8280.

