Get up close with first-responder vehicles in Evelyn’s Park — but prepare to detour

From the Bellaire PD

This Saturday, May 12th, the City of Bellaire and Evelyn’s Park are hosting an event called Touch a Truck where kids can get up close to vehicles they don’t normally interact with.

Due to an expected large crowd, Newcastle northbound (from Bellaire Boulevard to Camellia Lane) will be closed from 9:45 AM until 2:30 PM. The right lane of 4400 Bellaire Boulevard westbound will be closed from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM. The Bellaire Police Department reviewed parking plans and pedestrian routes, and decided the best way to provide a safe route for both pedestrians and vehicles, would be with the road closures above.

Several large vehicles will be attending this event, which may cause a traffic buildup in the area as people pass the park. Please plan accordingly during the times of the event.

Additional parking for Evelyn’s Park this Saturday is available at: 4501 Bellaire Blvd (Bellaire United Methodist Church) 4537 Bellaire Blvd (First Church of Christ, Scientist) 4610 Bellaire Blvd (Congregation Brith Shalom) 4601 Bellaire Blvd (Crosspoint Church) For additional info on the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2031373853742161/

Share this: Tweet



More



