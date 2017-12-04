Getting better: Bellaire will close Harvey recovery office, return to normal permit activity

In another sign that Bellaire is recovering from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, the city announced Monday that it will close the special office it set up to help with permits and other relief and rebuilding efforts.

The Harvey Recovery Resource Center, which has been located in the Recreation Center on Fifth Street for almost three months, will have its final day Friday. Beginning Monday, Dec. 18, the city will shift all permit activities back to the Development Services office at City Hall, 7008 S. Rice Ave.

Bellaire will continue to waive permit fees for any flood-related work, however, and staff will be equipped to answer questions and expedite the permit and inspection processes.

Any flood-related questions should be directed to Shawn Cox, the city’s Harvey Recovery manager, at 713-662-8239 or by emailing him at scox@bellairetx.gov.

The recovery office was a model of community engagement, with volunteers — including some members of City Council — offering their time to help property owners through the disaster expeditiously, supplementing the work of the professional staff. The office was a boon to a city where more than a third of the homes suffered some sort of flooding.

A flood permit is required for any repairs or rebuilding, and work must be done by contractors who are registered with the city.

