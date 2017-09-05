Gunfire, law enforcement on Sunburst St. reportedly for ‘officer-involved shooting’

September 5, 2017

Bellaire police told residents in the vicinity of the 4500 block of Sunburst Street in the northeast portion of the city to stay inside after a series of rapid-fire gunshots was heard shortly before midnight.

Minutes later, Houston Police described the scene as an “officer involved shooting location” in a Twitter post.

A large number of law enforcement could be seen by neighbors on the street, but not in defensive postures, and for a time, a helicopter flew over the scene. One neighbor reported on Next Door Bellaire that he was told that the situation was “under control.”

We will bring additional details Tuesday morning, as they become available.

