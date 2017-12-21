H-E-B to build new store in Meyerland Plaza

With its small, former Pantry store at South Braeswood and Chimney Rock lost to flooding in Hurricane Harvey, H-E-B has announced that it will build one of its two-story megamarkets in Meyerland Plaza, with construction expected to begin early in 2019 and completion by fall 2020.

The store will be located on the northwest corner of the plaza, where the BBVA Compass Bank now stands on a pad site. H-E-B officials say it will be 95,000-square-feet with a parking garage below and shopping and the BBVA Compass branch on the second floor, and a skybridge linking to the JCPenney store.

The location will give Bellaire shoppers a second H-E-B option as the company continues construction on a similar market in downtown Bellaire, scheduled to open sometime in 2018.

