H-E-B to build new store in Meyerland Plaza

access_timeDecember 21, 2017

With its small, former Pantry store at South Braeswood and Chimney Rock lost to flooding in Hurricane Harvey, H-E-B has announced that it will build one of its two-story megamarkets in Meyerland Plaza, with construction expected to begin early in 2019 and completion by fall 2020.

The new H-E-B will be built on the northwest corner of Meyerland Plaza (red marker), where a BBVA Compass Bank branch now stands.

The store will be located on the northwest corner of the plaza, where the BBVA Compass Bank now stands on a pad site. H-E-B officials say it will be 95,000-square-feet with a parking garage below and shopping and the BBVA Compass branch on the second floor, and a skybridge linking to the JCPenney store.

The location will give Bellaire shoppers a second H-E-B option as the company continues construction on a similar market in downtown Bellaire, scheduled to open sometime in 2018.

 

Charlotte Aguilar
