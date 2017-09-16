Harvey impacts Bellaire water payments in August, September

September 16, 2017

Bellaire has two important announcements about water bills.

First, recognizing the impact of Hurricane Harvey, the city is waiving late fees on the August bill, which was due Sept. 8.

Second, since the city couldn’t read water meters because of the hurricane and its complications, the September bill is a guesstimate based on recent actual usage.

Anyone with questions or concerns should call the utility department from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 713-662-8253.

Charlotte Aguilar
