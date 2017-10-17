Hear Bellaire mayor/council candidates, HISD trustee hopefuls at forum tonight
Voters in the Nov. 7 general election will have an opportunity to assess candidates for Bellaire mayor and three City Council positions and for Houston ISD District V trustee at a forum from 6-9 p.m. tonight (Oct. 17)at Faith Lutheran Church, 4600 Bellaire Blvd.
The nonpartisan event will be moderated by former Bellaire Mayor Cindy Siegel and is sponsored by the Bellaire/Braeswood and Meyerland Area Democratic Clubs.
Candidates will be available for a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m., followed by the forum at 6:30 p.m. A second meet-and-greet will run from 8:30-9 p.m.
Invited to appear in the Bellaire field are incumbent Mayor Andrew Friedberg and challenger Robert Riquelmy, Position 1 council candidates Kevin Newman and Neil Verma, Position 3 incumbent Gus Pappas, who is running unopposed; and Position 5 candidates Michael Fife, the incumbent, and former Councilmember Jim Avioli, Sr.
HISD candidates who are expected to appear are Sean Cheben, Sue Deigaard, Kara DeRocha and Susan Shafer. They are running to replace longtime Trustee Mike Lunceford, who did not seek re-election.
A series of 18 propositions allowing voters to decide on changes to Bellaire’s city charter for the first time in 11 years will also be on the ballot. Background on those measures is available here.
Early voting in the election opens next Monday (Oct. 23), running through Nov. 3, with Election Day on Nov. 7. For more on polling places and a sample ballot, click here.